Opinion: Government inaction over deadly disease

A silent and stealthy killer has slipped into Australia, completely undetected by methods that were supposed to alert authorities to its' arrival.
Before we even knew it was here in the North of the country, it had struck in NSW, SA, VIC, and QLD, presumably after using the NT or QLD as an entry point.
The response from Federal Governments of both persuasions has been incredibly underwhelming.
The killer is a virus, Japanese Encephalitis.
It is zoonotic, that is, spread from animals to humans.
Pigs and waterfowl are the main amplifier hosts, meaning the virus replicates in them and is spread to other animals. Pigs, horses, and humans are the species that show clinical signs of disease.
Japanese Encephalitis is an arbovirus, which is a virus spread by insects, in this case, mosquitos, therefore there is no need for contact between animals or humans to spread it.
There have been a couple of previous cases in people in the Torres Straight and Cape York, however the virus didn't spread or become established in Australia. It is widespread through many countries including much of Asia and PNG.
The first we knew that we had what is now a widespread new disease in this country, was in February when it was detected in commercial piggeries in QLD, NSW, VIC and SA.
The fact we failed to detect it is one thing, the lack of response is another.
So far five people are reported to have died of the disease since it entered with more than 40 human cases detected across the country.
In people who are infected, most will have little to mild symptoms, with approximately 1 in every 100 having severe disease.
Of those, up to 60 percent will die and of the survivors, 20 percent to 30 percent suffer permanent intellectual, behavioural, or neurological sequelae such as paralysis, recurrent seizures, or the inability to speak.
There is no cure and no specific treatment.
To date over 70 piggeries have been identified as infected and 26 horses tested positive.
In the Northern Territory, over 50 feral pigs have been confirmed infected in the Top End since March.
There have been three human infections including one death.
The good news is there is a safe and effective vaccine available, however, it is expensive and many GPs are not aware that the virus was in the country.
At a cost of two GP visits plus around $280 for the vaccine itself, it will be out of reach for many people.
New cases have died down for the time being, but it's the height of winter, not prime mozzie season.
If we're not well prepared, we could be in for an explosion of cases across the country when summer ramps up mosquito activity.
The new Federal Government needs to take urgent steps by boosting surveillance in people and pigs, informing the public and medical practitioners of the risk, making vaccines readily available and free to all who want them.
They should also immediately reactivate the Australian Veterinary Reserve, a group of around one hundred private Veterinarians with training and experience in responding to emergency animal disease outbreaks.
Funded by the Federal Government and administered by Animal Health Australia, the reserve provided annual training to a group of mostly rural, privately employed Veterinarians, many of whom had worked on the Foot and Mouth outbreak in the UK.
We are greatly concerned about Foot and Mouth, African Swine Fever and Lumpy Skin Diseases being right on our doorstep, and so we should be, but how about a little bit of attention to the one we've already let quietly slip in.
