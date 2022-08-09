Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Northern Territory would like help in trying to locate five-year-old Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks

Updated August 9 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Territory Police are calling for anyone with information on the whereabouts of five-year-old Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks. Picture: NT Police.

Northern Territory Police are calling for anyone with information on the whereabouts of five-year-old Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.