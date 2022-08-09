Northern Territory Police are calling for anyone with information on the whereabouts of five-year-old Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks.
Grace was last seen on Sunday afternoon during a parental visit with her mother.
Around 1pm, Ms Hinks left an address on Hidden Valley Road in Darwin, together with her daughter.
Neither have since been seen.
"Ms Hinks's last known address was in Moulden, but she no longer appears to be living there," Detective Senior Sergeant Jon Beer said.
Grace is five years old, has a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white dress, white socks and black sneakers.
Laura Hinks is 34, slim build with a fair complexion and dark hair and eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white and green floral-patterned ankle-length dress or skirt with a white/cream long-sleeved shirt over the top.
Anyone who has seen Grace or Laura, or knows of their whereabouts, is urged to contact NT Police on 131 444.
