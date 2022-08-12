A council in the Katherine region has become the first regional council to resign from a Government-imposed program that has hindered efficient work and access to training within the council.
Imposed on all regional councils in the Northern Territory by the NT Government in 2008, CouncilBiz, was a data storage system that hosts all users on the same server.
Advertisement
But too many users on the same system created major issues for Victoria Daly Region Council's efficiency, accessing proper training, and using the systems in remote communities
The move to ditch the program was spearheaded by the council's Mayor, Brian Pedwell, and elected Councillors to improve services that run within the region.
By transitioning to a cloud-based system, the council is now able to use individual programs and apps more flexibly and can tailor them to its needs and can update these programs and provide training to staff with minimal effort or cost.
Based on projections, the new system will save the Victoria Daly Region Council an average of over $157,000 per year for the next five years.
It will also streamline business processes, is more compatible across a variety of software, creates better communication across the organisation, enhances productivity and efficiency in the way programs are used, is much more user-friendly and is more accessible in remote regions.
Mr Pedwell said the council and staff across the five VDRC Wards were 'buzzing'.
"This move will mean the council is more in line with current and modern technology suitable for council needs," the Mayor said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.