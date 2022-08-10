Katherinite Jess Di Pasquale and Darwin-based Natalie Bell are heading into day two of the adventure of their lifetime, competing in the 1,000km Mongol Derby.
They both completed more than 70km each on day one.
Arriving at the first horse station to swap horses, Ms Bell said the start of the race had been 'unreal', and the first leg had gone 'really well'.
Forty-eight riders from around the world are competing in the gruelling self-guided race across the Mongolian steppe, tracing the steps of Genghis Khan.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
