Opinion: Where have all the flowers gone?

A few years ago the Adam Giles lead Country Liberal administration in the NT leased Port Darwin to the Chinese controlled Landbridge Group.
This drew nation wide criticism and even justified criticism from President Barack Obama in America.
Advertisement
Our politicians in Canberra of course have all ducked for cover.
One of them, on retiring from politics after having played a major role in the deal, took a highly paid job with Landbridge.
Several years later, the Labor administration - with Michael Gunner at the helm - granted the Chinese-owned Singleton Station the largest ever water extraction license in the Northern Territory.
Over a trillion litres of water valued at in excess of a hundred million dollars can be extracted from the aquifer at no cost to the property owner.
At a time when China is showing Australia and the world its true colours, President Xi Jinping in Beijing would be looking at the Singleton Station deal and marvelling at how stupid Australians can be.
To paraphrase a few lines from a Peter Paul and Mary hit parade song of yester-year "Where have all the flowers gone, when will they ever learn?"
The flowers and other vegetation on Singleton Station will have died of thirst as the aquifer level drops by up to fifty metres while the politicians who have allowed this potential disaster to occur will never learn.
Last year the Katherine Times reported that Traditional Owners were against water allocation plans at Singleton Station.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.