Northern Territory Police have renewed their calls for information that will help find a five-year-old and her mother.
Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks (also known as Laura Bolt), 34, were last seen in the Berrimah area on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
"We are investigating all possibilities, all leads, including the possibility they have left the Darwin area," Detective A/Senior Sergeant Jon Beer said.
"Our team is working around the clock to locate them and make sure they are safe.
"We continue to appeal to the public for any information on their whereabouts."
Grace is five years old, has a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white dress, white socks and black sneakers.
Laura is 34, slim build with a fair complexion and dark hair and dark eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white and green floral-patterned ankle-length dress or skirt with a white/cream long-sleeved shirt over the top.
Anyone with information is urged to contact NT Police immediately on 13
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.