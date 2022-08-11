Katherine Times
Still no trace of five-year-old Grace Hughes, mum Laura Hinks

Updated August 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:00am
Five-year-old Grace and her mother haven't been seen since Sunday.

Northern Territory Police have renewed their calls for information that will help find a five-year-old and her mother.

