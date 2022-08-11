Katherine mother-of-two Jessica Di Pasquale is currently competing in the Mongol Derby - the longest and most gruelling horse race in the world.
On day two of the competition, which sees 48 riders from all over the world take on the 1,000km trek through the Mongolian wilderness, Mrs Di Pasquale has been praised for her chivalry after coming to the aid of one of her race opponents.
Advertisement
On Thursday, race fans from around the world, who watched the live GPS feed, noticed two competitors veer off track half way between two horse stations, where riders dismount and change horses, at around lunchtime in Australia.
Mrs Di Pasquale and New Zealand rider Hugh Dampier-Crossley's horse took a sudden turn, leaving fans wondering if the pair had lost directions and were en route to Russia, a comment Mrs Di Pasquale made prior to the race as being her worst fear.
Reporting live from the derby in Mongolia, commentators quickly worked out that Mr Dampier-Crossley had lost his horse - and that the Katherine rider was chasing after it.
"Hugh Dampier-Crossley lost his horse; Jess Di Pasquale put on her chivalrous pants and chased after," commentators reported.
But despite her best efforts, Mrs Di Pasquale had to abandon the horse hunt when the animal took to the mountains.
She did, however, find a horse - just not the right one.
"... only to find the wrong horse ... Jess Di Pasquale now heading back to the course," commentators reported. "Hugh Dampier-Crossley still on foot."
The horse, aptly named Bastard, was recovered several hours later, more than 6km away.
The Mongol Derby continues today with riders still having to tackle more than 800km across the Mongolian steppe over the coming week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.