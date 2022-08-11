Pitch Black no show for town

As Exercise Pitch Black commences in Katherine skies, locals will not be treated to an open day or any community activity other than a couple of school visits.
A Defence spokesman said there was no planned open day or flypast at RAAF Base Tindal 'due to the open day being held at Darwin'.
"It is hoped that the people of Katherine can take part in this day as well," he said.
"Due to the operational tempo of the exercise, we are unable to conduct flypasts or open days at all participating locations.
"A number of participating aircraft are based out of Katherine, including some foreign forces, so residents will have an opportunity to observe those aircraft flying over Katherine during the exercise."
Pitch Black runs from August 19 to September 8, including more than 100 aircraft from 17 nations.
