With the finals of the AFL Big Rivers Football League starting next Saturday, teams from the southern Arnhem Land community of Ngukurr are represented in both the men's and women's competitions, marking a first for the football-mad community.
The men's Ngukurr Bulldogs team has finished first on the ladder after the end of the regular season improving on a second place finish in 2021, after which they were eliminated in the preliminary final.
Previous to that they finished forth in 2020 and had missed several years of competition in the 2010s.
The 2022 men's squad has posted wins over every side in the competition and aim to repeat those wins in the finals series.
Key to the team are two ex-Territory Thunder midfielders, Jake Farrell and Cedric Robertson.
In 2022, up and coming players like Elijah Kelly and Brian Joshua have contributed to making this year's Bulldogs team a force to be reckoned with.
The women's Ngukurr Bulldogs side are playing in the BRFL competition for the first time in 2022, coached by former KDFL legend Lionel Thompson.
They have gone from strength to strength this season to finish second on the ladder behind competition powerhouse, Eastside.
Among the best for the women's Bulldogs team has been teenager Evangeline Gumbula as well as Janita Robertson.
On Saturday, August 20, the semi-finals will see Ngukurr Bulldogs men's side face Arnhem Crows and the women's side take on Eastside Blues.
Both sides are aiming to be part of the grand finals to be held on September 3 at Nitmiluk Oval.
