Ngukurr Bulldogs a force to be reckoned with in ALF Big Rivers Football League finals

By Timothy Allman
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
Ngukurr Bulldogs' Brian Joshua. Picture: Supplied.

With the finals of the AFL Big Rivers Football League starting next Saturday, teams from the southern Arnhem Land community of Ngukurr are represented in both the men's and women's competitions, marking a first for the football-mad community.

