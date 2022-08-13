The weather has changed in Mongolia, where two Territory riders are currently competing in the ten-day Mongol Derby - the toughest horse race in the world.
Hot on the heels of the leading pack, Katherine's own Jess Di Pasquale camped at horse station nine last night, with 16 stops and 600km to go in the gruelling 1,000km race.
Last night, she said while the last horse had been 'a bit tough', she was hoping to 'roar out of here and make up a bit of ground' in the morning.
But today, on day four of the race through the Mongolian steppe, the weather has deteriorated, leaving riders and horses soaked.
Arriving at horse station ten, the Katherine horse-lover, who is used to the Territory's tropical climate, was seen rugged up and only had a few words for the waiting camera team.
"I'm cold," she said.
But shortly after leaving horse station ten, the mother-of-two had a fall, injuring her knees, forcing a return to the horse station to consult a race medic.
"Jessica Di Pasquale had a big fall in a marmot hole and came off," officials said.
"(She is) also hypothermic.
"She's been warmed up and Janet (the medic) is patching up her knees."
Meanwhile, Darwin event organiser Natalie Bell, who was slugged with a two-hour penalty early in the race, is continuing to catch up to the pack, camping between horse stations seven and eight last night together with fellow contestants Maria Johansson from Sweden and Meredith Jarman, a British vet.
The riders still have six days to finish their journey, tracing the steps of Genghis Khan.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
