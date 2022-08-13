VIDEO: NT's Mongol Derby riders injured, wet, but Territory tough

Territory riders had a rough day in Mongolia yesterday, where the weather has turned the ground into mud and temperatures have plummeted.
Katherine's Jess Di Pasquale came off her horse just after horse station ten, about 400km into the Mongol Derby.
Medics had to treat her for hyperthermia and injuries to her knees, but legendary Territory toughness came through, and after receiving treatment, Mrs Di Pasquale - Charles Darwin University' Farm and Stud Overseer - continued the race.
Finishing day four at horse station 12, the mother-of-two is still hot on the heels of the leading pack who overnighted just one horse station ahead of her.
Meanwhile, Darwin's Natalie Bell has some catching up to do, finishing the day at horse station ten, after a 'river incident'.
The bad weather conditions had first put a two-hour delay on her start, but clearing skies saw her take a dash to the next horse station, together with fellow competitors from Sweden and the UK.
But what she called a 'river issue' left her soaked, yet still smiling.
"We had a bit of a river issue just now," she said.
"It's just wet, everything is wet, and everything that is waterproof is not."
The Mongol Derby continues today into its fifth day, the halfway mark for the 47 left in the world's toughest horse race.
Read more about the Mongol Derby adventures of Katherine's Jess Di Pasquale and Darwin's Natalie Bell.
