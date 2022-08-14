An ugly fruit disease is once again spreading in the Top End, leaving producers on edge.
Banana freckle has now been recorded on 29 premises Batchelor-Rum Jungle region, Fly Creek, Marrakai and the Tiwi Islands.
Plant biosecurity officers are set to continue surveillance across the Top End, following strict biosecurity decontamination protocols when entering and exiting any premises to prevent the risk of spreading the disease.
Meanwhile growers are worried to see another devastating response to the disease's spread, similar to what happened following the last outbreak in 2013.
That outbreak resulted in a Territory-wide destruction of all banana plants in the biggest plant disease response ever seen in Australia.
Questions are now being asked on whether the decision to declare the NT free of the devastating disease in 2019 was premature.
Since the first cases were confirmed earlier in the month, biosecurity officials have been sweeping the surrounding district checking on other plants.
While the Katherine region was kept exempt from eradication zones in the 2013 outbreak, commercial producers and hobby farmers further north are worried.
A grower south of Darwin, who did not want to be named, said she only recently replanted her bananas after having had to destroy hundreds of trees less than ten years ago.
"It was heartbreaking, we had to destroy all the plants. Such a waste and such a loss," she said. "It took a toll on us, financially and mentally."
The mother-of three said for years she had not wanted to entertain the thought of growing bananas again - too raw were the memories of the destruction of her plants.
"It took us years to even think about it (growing bananas) again.
"We planted several hundreds of trees last year.
"I don't even want to think about what's going to happen."
Banana freckle is a reportable fungal disease of banana leaves and fruit.
While there is no risk to human health from eating banana freckle infected bananas, the disease is a serious threat to the banana industry for commercial production as well as backyard growers.
It can decrease plant health and productivity by reducing the amount of healthy leaf area and affect fruit quality and appearance.
In the wake of the growing outbreak NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke is urging growers to check their bananas
"The confirmation of banana freckle at ten new sites demonstrates the need for everyone to check their banana plants for signs of banana freckle," he said.
"If you have a banana plant in your backyard or if you have a commercial farm, it is essential that you check your plants."
"The Biosecurity team has been working on the development of a response plan, with the input from industry.
"Strong partnerships with industry, government and community will deliver the best outcomes."
Anyone who suspects that they have banana freckle are urged to contact the 24 hour Biosecurity hotline on 1800 084 881.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
