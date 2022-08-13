A group of Territorians and Northern Cowboys Association competitors have been on the rodeo road this week to the famous Mount Isa Rodeo.
Jason Craigie, a NT all round cowboy and the 2021 NCA Bareback Champion has returned to Mount Isa, after taking out the 2021 2nd Division Bareback Mount Isa title to compete again at the Open level in Saddle Bronc and Bareback. He also competed in the Mt Isa Indigenous round. He also flew out the chute, putting on a show for the crowd dressed as Elvis.
Braeden Stubbs, 2021 NCA Open Bull Rider Champion, is competing in the 2nd Division and Open Bull Ride over the Isa weekend. The Open Bull he has drawn is 'Livin Loud'.
Darcy McBean, an NT Cowboy with a long list of huge achievements in the rodeo scene has made the trip to Isa with his family who will be watching closely as he competes in the Open Bull Ride. Darcy has drawn the bull they call 'Lost Soul'. Darcy has the skill and talent to ensure this bull is no longer a lost soul and makes his mark in the mighty Mount Isa arena.
Chris Howard, a pilot by day and cowboy by night, has taken out many placings over the years across the Territory. Competing this year in the Mount Isa 2nd Division Bull Ride, 2nd Division Saddle Bronc Ride and he's going all out in the Open Bull Ride. Chris has drawn a bull by the name of 'Lights Out' in the opens.
Jed Fairchild who has come through the Northern Cowboys Association Junior Ranks is competing in the Junior Bull Ride and Junior Steer Ride.
The Jack brothers, Kevin Bully and Tommy Lee from the Borroloola/Robinson River region have a huge amount of talent and have taken places throughout rodeos across the NT, in particular Borroloola and Mataranka. They are competing in the 2nd Division Bareback and Bull Rides.
Well known from their years coming up through the NCA Junior Rodeos are the Curriez, Brady and Ben, who will be tieing down in the 2nd Division Bull Ride. Between them they've won a good number of buckles and championships and they've certainly got what it takes.
Mathias Farrell from Minyerri, who recently got a first place at Harts Range Rodeo and a second place in the bull ride at Mataranka is excited to be in Isa for the first time. This talented young man is competing in the 2nd Division Bull Ride and also at the Indigenous Rodeo.
The Simpson duo, Daniel and Katelyn, have a long history in their short time of competing in rodeo, and are competing in the 2nd Division Bareback, Roping and Barrels.
Other Territory Barrel racers who have made the trip are Candice McDonald, who is on fire this year, and Shae Abele, a promising young lady in the rodeo scene after coming through the NCA Junior Rodeos. She is hitting the big arena this year and ready to do some quick laps around the barrels.
