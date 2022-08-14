Announced earlier this month, in the wake of threats of a disease that could decimate the Australian live export industry overnight, the National Biosecurity Strategy is a collective vision for Australia's future biosecurity system.
Aiming to 'protect Australia's way of life', the Biosecurity Strategy seeks to develop a risk-based system that protects Australia's people, the environment and economy from the biosecurity threats of today and tomorrow - including a much-feared incursion of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which was detected in cattle in Indonesia earlier in the year, prompting a raft of urgent biosecurity measures.
Advertisement
The Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) has welcomed the Federal Government's announcement of a National Biosecurity Strategy, calling it 'smart thinking', which will help better coordinate preparedness and biosecurity responses in the event of an incursion.
CCA President Lloyd Hick said the Cattle Council had provided significant input in developing the strategy.
"This strategy is aimed at getting everyone on the same team to protect us against an incursion," he said.
"It will also help build capability at all levels, both in Australia and overseas.
"We must make sure we make the best use of all our finite resources when it comes to biosecurity."
Calling the new strategy an 'important piece of the biosecurity puzzle, Mr Hicks said the strategy should be seen as an important part of Australia's national approach to keep diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease out of the country.
"Biosecurity is bigger than politics," Mr Hicks said. "We must ensure this strategy is reviewed regularly so it can be adapted to evolving threats.
"We must also make sure we continue to properly fund and resource our biosecurity services. Without resourcing this strategy is just another plan.
"Biosecurity funding must increase as biosecurity threats increase. Sustainable funding for Australia's biosecurity system remains an ongoing concern."
In early August, the Federal Government committed another $10 million to fight Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Indonesia.
The package announced by Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt, will see Australia supply additional vaccinations, as well as technical and advisory support to strengthen Indonesia's biosecurity measures.
Australia will deliver personal protective equipment and disinfectants, train staff on the ground, and provide biosecurity expertise to tackle these outbreaks.
Minister Watt said one of the ways to prevent any outbreak in Australia was to assist the Indonesian Government in their efforts to stop the spread of FMD.
"This package includes $4 million for the purchase of both FMD and LSD vaccines," he said.
"This is on top of support already announced for Indonesia, which included 1 million doses of FMD vaccine and almost half a million doses of LSD vaccine already committed by the Australian Government.
"The Indonesian Government will direct these vaccines to the areas of the country that need them the most.
"We've also included seed funding so Indonesia can get a livestock identification system up and running."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.