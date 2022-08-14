Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

National Biosecurity Strategy to help keep Foot and Mouth Disease out of Australia

August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCA President Lloyd Hick.

Announced earlier this month, in the wake of threats of a disease that could decimate the Australian live export industry overnight, the National Biosecurity Strategy is a collective vision for Australia's future biosecurity system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.