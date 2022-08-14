Vale Willie Rioli

Last week the Northern Territory - and Australia - said farewell to William "Willie" John Rioli.
A loving husband, father and grandfather - Willie accomplished more than most in his short life.
He began his sporting career with St Mary's Football Club at 15, and was the youngest player to join the 1988 Bicentennial Carnival Team (under the captaincy of his brother Maurice, no less).
At 16 he won the Nichols Medal for best player in the Northern Territory Football League and went on to play in the WAFL (South Fremantle Football Club) and for Hawthorn Football Club.
Willie coached the Imalu Tigers to a Tiwi Island Football League premiership and was president of the Tiwi Island Football League until his death.
There's been many stories and little anecdotes shared in the weeks since his passing.
And it's testament to both Willie as a player - and a man - that many have spoken of how even his opponents on the field couldn't help but love him.
People were drawn to Willie.
And although football was undeniably one of his great loves, Willies love for the Tiwi Islands was his greatest.
A Tiwi Land Ranger mentor and supervisor, and fire coordinator, Willie was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (2008) for service to the development of the community of the Tiwi Islands.
In the words of my colleague and the Minister for Sport, Kate Worden MLA: Member for Sanderson, "his talents and generosity will be one for the ages".
Our community has lost a true leader. And a true Territorian.
As the Northern Territory's Chief Minister my deepest condolences to Willie's wife Georgina and their three children Nikita, William (Junior) and Kathleen.
Vale.
