Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

Hallelujah
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song on Thursday, August 25 at Cinema 3. Wine and snacks from 6.30pm, movie starts at 7pm.
Remember
Veteran's Day
Katherine's Veteran's Day Commemoration will be held tomorrow, August 18, from 6pm until 7pm at the Katherine cenotaph on Railway Terrace.
Open Day
CDU
Charles Darwin University is hosting an open day at its Katherine campus 16 km north of Katherine on Saturday, August 20, from 9am until 1pm. Lot 5626, Stuart Highway.
Paint your pet
Get arty
Roar Art Design is hosting a Paint your Pet art class at the Rejuvenation Hub on August 27, from 3pm. Book on Roar Art Design's Facebook page.
Explore history
Daly Waters
Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Overland Telegraph Line at the Sir Charles Todd Memorial rest stop on the Stuart Highway on August 22, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
Prestigious prize
Katherine
The longest running visual art award in the NT, the Katherine Art Prize, is returning for its 47th edition. Contact the Godinymayin for guidelines.
Grab a bite to eat
Katherine
Katherine's food vans unite for a pop-up festival of food every Thursday and Sunday in August, from 5.30pm at the CBD car park next to the cinema.
Railway Heritage
Katherine
A free Seniors High Tea will be held under the eaves of the 1929 Railway Station on August 21, at 10am. Contact Katrina on 0409 641 819 to book.
Drop in
Katherine
A free Youth Drop In Night is held fortnightly on Fridays from 7pm util 9pm at the Y. The next event is on August 26. Disco, skating, activities, food, transport home provided.
Read more
Katherine
Book lovers are encouraged to join the new Katherine Book Club. The next meeting is at the Library on August 27, from 9.30am until 11.30am.
Retail therapy
Katherine
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8.30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Sunday shopping
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors.
