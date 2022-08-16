The outcome of a Senate inquiry into gas exploration in the Beetaloo Basin has been delayed, leaving stakeholders in the dark.
The Senate inquiry was set up to investigate the benefits and risks of fracking in the Beetaloo Basin and received more than 300 submissions from environmental groups, gas industry representatives, lawyers, traditional owners and pastoralists since June last year.
The Beetaloo Basin sits approximately 500 kilometres south-east of Darwin and covers an area of 28,000 square kilometres. It is home to vast oil and gas rich shale fields.
In recent months, gas companies have ramped up exploratory works in the Beetaloo after the Northern Territory Government lifted its ban on fracking in 2018.
The inquiry was set up to investigate the Australian Government's Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling (BCD) program which saw up to $50 million in grants awarded to fracking companies for exploration works that occurred before June 30 this year.
The final report of the inquiry was due to be handed down on August 2, but a new parliament and the establishment of new Senate committees has delayed its release.
The issue of fracking and shale gas production in the Beetaloo Basin has generated controversy amongst environmental groups and traditional owners who view fracking as an environmental risk.
Gas companies have argued that fracking could deliver great economic benefits to the Northern Territory and that the environmental risks can be safely managed.
Traditional owner Nicholas Fitzpatrick, who lives in the remote community of Borroloola in the Beetaloo Basin, was one of many to submit evidence at the Senate inquiry.
He said he was concerned about the environmental impacts of fracking, saying taxpayer money could be better spent in the community.
"I'd like to see them make the frackers pay their own way instead of giving them federal money," he said.
"I really think the Federal Labor Government need to put their foot down and support the people because climate change is definitely happening all over Australia."
Peak community sector environment organisation for the Northern Territory, the Environment Centre of the NT (ECNT), were also critical of the environmental impacts that fracking would pose in their submission to the inquiry.
"The entrenchment of the gas industry in the Northern Territory through fracking and gas-based manufacturing would increase the Northern Territory's and Australia's emissions at a time when it is imperative that emissions fall rapidly," the ECNT submission read.
Gas companies have, however, rejected criticism over the impact hydraulic fracturing's could have on the environment.
Northern Territory Director of the Australian Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) Cassandra Schmidt said gas companies are required to extensively monitor environmental impacts "before, during and after exploration".
"There have been 14 inquiries into hydraulic fracturing with all finding the risks around surface water, groundwater and the environment can be managed safely," she said.
"Regardless of the status of any parliamentary inquiry - the Beetaloo remains an important project for the NT and the nation given the potential for up to 600 jobs as well as the billions in revenue for governments it could deliver."
