A Katherine school principal has been named as one of the winner of a prestigious national leadership fellowship, awarded to only four people across the country.
Katherine High School Principal Nick Lovering is one of four school leaders across all government, Catholic and independent schools in the country to be awarded the Menzies Leadership Fellowship.
Powered by the Menzies Foundation, the two-year, $150,000 leadership development initiative seeks to harness cross-sector expertise and build a pipeline of talented school leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to adapt to and take on the challenges and complexities of the role.
Unlike typical leadership development initiatives, there is an explicit focus on increasing the skills and capabilities of leaders to build collective efficacy.
Mr Lovering said it was a 'great honour' to be selected and he is now looking forward to the opportunity to engage with the other principals from across the country to learn more about the art of leadership.
"I'm looking forward to working with the leaders chosen by Melbourne University to align the work we're doing at Katherine High School with the latest research," he said.
"I hope that Katherine High School will benefit from this opportunity, as the research I'll be undertaking will investigate our cultural capability as a school and how we can best tailor opportunities and learning outcomes for students."
Mr Lovering who has been working in education for 22 years, in various roles including remote community teaching principal, assistant principal and now as a principal for Katherine High School.
"This opportunity will allow me to step away from my day-to-day work at a school level, and to reflect on bigger picture learnings on my own leadership and how that can influence the outcomes for students and staff," the passionate educator said.
"The fellowship will ideally equip me with tactics to become an agile and adaptable leader and assist in overcoming some of the challenges that come with offering a range of opportunities for a diverse cohort of students."
