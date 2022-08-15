From Term 3, more than ten qualifications in health and community services will be free to study for Charles Darwin University (CDU) students.
To better support more community service workers applying to study, all fees will be waived for students enrolling in a number of VET courses in early childhood education, certificate courses in individual support, community services, fitness, mental health, allied health, health services assistant and Alcohol and Other Drugs.
CDU College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Dominic Upton said the new initiative would better support workforce shortages in aged care, mental health, early childhood education and other health disciplines.
"The pandemic has put a huge amount of pressure on health, mental health and aged care industries and Charles Darwin University would like to help assist in the recovery," Professor Upton said.
"We know that access to childcare has been increasingly difficult for Territorians, so offering a number of free courses will support parents and increase the supply of educators graduating to meet workforce needs."
CDU Associate Dean VET Chrissy Zelley said CDU was keen to support the industry by providing a pipeline of workers ready to fill vital positions in health and community services.
"We know that fees may deter some students from opting to study and start a career path in health and community services, which in turn may slow down workforce recovery efforts, which is why we are removing the barriers and making it easier on students and on industry," Mrs Zelley said.
"There is a huge shortage of early childhood educators, aged care workers and mental health professionals in the Territory, so the more students we can get in to study, the more we can get out to industry and fill the gaps."
