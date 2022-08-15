Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Charles Darwin Uni waives fees for health and community services studies

August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Katherinite, CDU Associate Dean VET Chrissy Zelley.

From Term 3, more than ten qualifications in health and community services will be free to study for Charles Darwin University (CDU) students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.