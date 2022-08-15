Katherine Times
Pine Creek health worker Chris Rankine-Johnson recognised in NT Health Professional of the Year Awards

Updated August 15 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 9:00pm
Pine Creek's Chris Rankine-Johnson among the other winners in this year's NT Health Profesional of the Year Awards.

A Pine Creek health practitioner has been named among the Northern Territory's most outstanding primary health care workers that were recognised at the NT Health Professional of the Year Awards in Darwin last week.

