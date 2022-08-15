A Pine Creek health practitioner has been named among the Northern Territory's most outstanding primary health care workers that were recognised at the NT Health Professional of the Year Awards in Darwin last week.
Chris Rankine-Johnson from Top End Health Service in Pine Creek was named the Territory's AMSANT Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioner of the Year.
Advertisement
Over the past 12 months, Mr Rankine-Johnson has worked tirelessly to ensure the Pine Creek community was well engaged with health services, hosting BBQs and community meetings on his days off to discuss the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations.
He has provided the community with much needed reassurance, practical assistance, and comfort measures, and also took opportunities to develop and implement other primary and preventative health care initiatives, including a program assisting diabetic patients to effectively manage their medication.
The health professional was also recognised for helping raise school attendance in the community and his engagement with local families has led to increased health checks, health literacy and immunisation rates.
A record 80 nominations were received for the 2022 Awards with workers hailing from all regions of the NT including Darwin, Tennant Creek, Nhulunbuy, Ramingining, Katherine, Maningrida, Pintipi and Uripunga.
"The Health Professional of the Year Awards recognise health professionals who go the extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of Territorians," NT Primary Health Network CEO Gill Yearsley said.
"We have an incredible community of hardworking health professionals in the Territory, particularly in our remote Indigenous communities, and these awards are a chance to celebrate those individuals.
"We received some amazing nominations across all sectors and regions of the Territory including dieticians, remote GPs, Aboriginal Health Professionals, nurses working in schools, midwives, occupational therapists, and primary health support workers.
"To hear how these people are changing the lives of everyday Territorians was inspiring to all."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.