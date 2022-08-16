Residents of the Big Rivers Region will soon more regularly hear sonic booms in Katherine skies with F-35A Lightning II aircraft now operating out of RAAF base Tindal.
RAAF Commander of Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Tim Alsop, said supersonic flight would occur more frequently with the F-35A, due to the design of the jet.
"The F-35A is more streamlined, as it carries its fuel and weapons internally," Air Commodore Alsop said.
"The majority of supersonic flying occurs over the ocean, however, an important element of maintaining this key capability requires supersonic flight to also occur over land."
While supersonic flight is a normal part of RAAF operations, its use is restricted to specific areas, and Air Commodore Alsop said in the Northern Territory's military overland airspace - which is similar in size to Tasmania - any increase in supersonic flight would 'remain relatively unnoticeable across this expanse'.
However, people would 'occasionally' hear sonic booms and were 'advised not to be alarmed', the Air Commodore said.
"Supersonic flight is not approved near major built-up areas, but occasionally the 'sonic boom', which is created as the aircraft races past its own noise, can be heard more than 20 kilometres away."
Although supersonic flight can occur below 10,000ft, pilots avoid overflying homesteads, stock mustering operations, industrial, mining and built-up areas to limit disturbance.
RAAF fast jets, including the F-111 and recently retired F/A-18A/B Hornet aircraft, have previously conducted low-level supersonic flight over the Australian mainland.
The F-35A joint strike fighters have replaced the F/A-18A/B Classic Hornet fleet which has been in service for more than 30 years with RAAF Tindal's No 75 Squadron being the last of Australia's RAAF units to still fly Hornets.
Upon their retirement in December last year, the Hornets were replaced with F-35As.
Then-Defence Minister Peter Dutton said at the time that the Tindal-based F-35As would 'assure the ADF's ability to deter or defeat threats to Australia's interests and strengthen our ability to project potent air power into Australia's immediate region'.
"The Morrison Government is continuing to invest in RAAF Base Tindal in order to increase the reach of our air force capabilities in the Indo-Pacific," he said at the time.
"The F-35A-equipped 75 Squadron will capitalise on frequent opportunities to bolster interoperability with US rotational aircraft deployments, and other enhanced air cooperation activities that will take place in the Top End ..."
Meanwhile, Exercise Pitch Black is set to return to Katherine skies this week, bringing more than 100 aircraft from 17 different nations to the Northern Territory for the three-week exercise which is set to start this Friday.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
