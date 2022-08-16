Often referred to as the hidden jewel of the Northern Territory's racing calendar, the Katherine Cup race day is the most prestigious event in the region's social calendar, drawing a large crowd of race goers dressed to the nines to Katherine's Jim Jackson race course every year.
This year's Katherine Cup race carnival, held last Saturday, was no exemption - attracting thousands of spectators and punters from near and far.
But while most punters had their eyes on the racing action, local man Zac Kendrick only had eyes for his girlfriend Jess Pearson.
Dressed in an anything but conservative suit and tie to match his girlfriend's floral dress, in among the crowd of racegoers, the young MT Bins employee went down on one knee and proposed - cheered on by friends and excited onlookers.
The special moment left his bride-to-be teary, but excited to say "yes".
Meanwhile, New Zealand punters Kerry and Glen Bell bolstered their holiday piggy bank, cashing in on hundreds of dollars after betting on more than just one winning horse.
Travelling through the Northern Territory, the retirees said they wouldn't have missed the opportunity to mingle with the crowd and put some money on their favourite horses.
"We didn't really bring a gown that's fit to wear to the races, but we can tell a good horse from a donkey," they said after cashing in on hundreds of dollars after betting on more than just one winner.
"We love the atmosphere and the people ... We're going to stay in town a little while longer."
Mr Bell said the couple would be spending their win on a helicopter flight or a cruise through Nitmiluk Gorge.
