GALLERY: Barunga connects cultures, helps to align

For three days over the weekend, locals and travellers gathered in the tiny town of Barunga to immerse themselves in a weekend of culture, sport and entertainment.
Attracting thousands of spectators, this year's iconic Barunga Festival, held from August 12 to 14, was a cultural extravaganza, including music performances from the Eylandt Band, traditional dancing from Groote Eylandt, spear throwing demonstrations, bush tucker tastings, weaving workshops and sporting activities.
With its focus on music, sport and culture, the annual Barunga Festival celebrates Indigenous community life and pays homage to the 1988 Barunga Statement presented to Prime Minister Bob Hawke by Aboriginal leaders many years ago.
Postponed to August due to Covid restrictions earlier in the year, Barunga Festival Coordinator Angela Kelly said the out-of-season Barunga event has 'generated much interest from a new audience who normally wouldn't be in the Territory at this time of the year'.
Among those attending Barunga for the first time was Sydneysider Bridget Weetman.
The 21-year-old said learning from and listening to Indigenous people at the festival had helped her to 'align'.
"We have a lot to learn from the Indigenous culture," she said.
"In our Western world we're busy all the time but we forget to live.
"Barunga reminded me to just be and exist and listen to the deeper calling to the earth and the land."
NT Minister for Major Events Paul Kirby said it was 'great to see the Barunga Festival back ... with a fantastic program ...'
"Whether it's music, sport, traditional arts or cultural activities, this unique event has something for everyone and is a must-do on the national festival calendar.
"The Northern Territory Government is proud to support this festival, knowing the incredible benefits it brings the region such as showcasing Barunga's rich history and culture, boosting visitor numbers and supporting local businesses."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
