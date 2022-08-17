A Mongolian rider has taken out the win in the world's most gruelling horse race - the 1,000km Mongol Derby.
Erdene-Ochir Uuganbayar was the first to ride over the finish line yesterday, with Territory riders Natalie Bell and Jessica Di Pasquale still en route to their final destination.
Advertisement
With three horse stations to go, Katherine Charles Darwin University Stud Overseer Mrs Di Pasquale has already covered more than 1,100km in the world's longest horse race.
The additional kilometres are due to having to backtrack on day four due to injury, and earlier in the race she chased after a fellow competitor's lost horse which brought in praise from race organisers and fans alike.
Overnighting at horse station 22, Darwin's Natalie Bell has spent a gruelling 959km in the saddle, tracing the steps of Ghengis Khan across the Mongolian steppe.
While the Territory duo missed out on the Mongol Derby win, both riders said in the lead-up to the race that their main goal was to cross the finish line in the adventure of their lifetime.
Read more about the Northern Territory's competitors in the Mongol Derby:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.