Prospective hairdressers in remote communities across the Northern Territory will now be able to study hairdressing on their home soil thanks to a new program by Charles Darwin University.
A new partnership between the university and CDU alumni Gary Strachan, better known as the Deadly Hair Dude, will see Indigenous students in remote communities trained in the art of foiling and cutting, in a bid to inspire more Indigenous people into hairdressing and employment opportunities.
Advertisement
As a part of the partnership the students will gain basic hairdressing skills, and have the option to pursue a Certificate III in Hairdressing.
The initiative aims to equip students with key qualifications and skills in hairdressing to set them up for a long career.
Upon completing the traineeship, students can choose to continue studying for a diploma or take their skills home into remote communities.
CDU lecturer in Hairdressing Leah Maclean said the partnership would support a pipeline of graduates wanting to study hairdressing in the Northern Territory.
"This is a great partnership, which gives students essential basic hairdressing skills and opens the pathway for them for further study and qualifications for an enriching career," Ms Maclean said.
"There is a huge shortage of hairdressers across the Territory, so the more we can support remote students into study pathways, the more we can get students into industry into meaningful careers and fill the gaps."
The Deadly Hair Dude, former lawyer Gary Strachan, said he wanted to support people living in remote communities, after noticing many locals needed vital access to hairdressing services before court appearances.
"This partnership will allow students to return to community to work as hairdressers and provide a new service in remote areas," he said.
"It's also a way to engage young people in education and new skills that support their communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.