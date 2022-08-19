Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Deadly Hair Dude Gary Strachan to train remote NT hairdressers as part of a Charles Darwin Uni (CDU) partnership

August 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Deadly Hair Dude is gearing up to train Indigenous hairdressers on county as part of a partnership with Charles Darwin University.

Prospective hairdressers in remote communities across the Northern Territory will now be able to study hairdressing on their home soil thanks to a new program by Charles Darwin University.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.