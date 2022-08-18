A multi-agency Taskforce has been established to find a girl police believe is being 'deliberately hidden'.
With specialist support from other jurisdictions including the Australian Federal Police, Northern Territory Police are hoping to find five-year-old Grace Hughes who has not been seen since August 11.
In a press conference on Monday, Detective Superintendent Kirsten Engels urged the public to come forward with information.
"We know that some effort is being put into hiding Grace, and that would be very frightening for a five-year-old child," Det Supt Engels said.
"We know that there will be people in the community that can assist us.
"They will know where Grace is and they will be able to help us."
Det Supt Engels said police were investigating the possibility that Grace may have been taken interstate and urged those in the know to 'do the right thing, reach out and call police and let us know what information you have'.
Today, Northern Territory Police announced the formation of a dedicated taskforce in a bid to increase the focus on a group police believe is hiding the five-year-old.
"The taskforce is committed to locating her and reuniting her with her lawful guardian," police said in a statement.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jon Beer said the group that claims to have abducted Grace continued to 'peddle ideologies and false information that have no regard for the mental wellbeing of a five-year-old girl'.
"The conduct of this group is despicable," he said.
"NT Police will continue to target this group and any other persons assisting the ongoing harbouring of Grace.
"Police will use every power available to them to locate Grace. "Anyone who is found to have harboured those who abducted Grace will face significant charges before the courts."
Earlier this month Northern Territory Police charged a 50-year-old woman with child abduction following the disappearance of the girl from the Berrimah area.
Ongoing police activities resulted in the arrest of the 50-year-old woman at a residence in the Darwin suburb of Anula.
The woman has been charged with one count of abducting a child under 16 and one count of attempting to abduct a child under 16.
At the time Det A/Sen Sgt Beer said police alleged the woman was involved in Grace's abduction and she was refusing to provide information that may help locate the girl and her mother.
"Police will use all resources necessary to locate Grace," he said.
The five-year-old was last seen with her mother Laura Hinks, who is also known as Laura Bolt, in the Berrimah area on on the afternoon of August 11.
Grace has a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white dress, white socks and black sneakers.
Police urge anyone with information to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
