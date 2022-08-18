Katherine region to train Indonesia's future biosecurity leaders

University students from Indonesia are spending the next ten weeks in the Northern Territory as part of a pilot exchange program to strengthen biosecurity networks between Australia and Indonesia.
Learning about biosecurity procedures and the NT cattle industry, the six students will be provided with rich practical and technical learning experiences in biosecurity-related operations of government and industry.
Aiming to strengthen biosecurity networks through skills exchange and knowledge sharing, the new Indonesia-Northern Territory Biosecurity Program (INTBP) was established by the NT's Department of Innovation, Tourism and Trade (DITT) and Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
As part of the training, students are set to learn how to clean, decontaminate and disinfect appropriately, how to identify emergency animal diseases and build their skills around animal health preparedness in line with their studies into biosecurity protocols.
Over the coming weeks, the students will also take part in courses to learn how to work safely on cattle stations, before heading to placements to get hands-on experience with livestock.
All skills learned through the course can be applied as a day-to-day best practice approach to good biosecurity, helping to develop a consistent biosecurity relationship between Indonesia and Australia.
Minister for Agribusiness, Paul Kirby, said the knowledge sharing program would strengthen Australia's bond with Indonesia and 'help both jurisdictions learn more about improving biosecurity measures'.
"Foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease have not been detected in the Northern Territory but it is important to learn as much as we can from our neighbours, as well as pass on the knowledge our biosecurity experts have developed for the students to take back home," Mr Kirby said.
"The students are destined to be future leaders of the industry in Indonesia."
Charles Darwin University Vice-Chancellor Katherine and Big Rivers Region Alison Haines said CDU was excited to be involved in the new program while hosting students on campus in Katherine for their initial training.
"Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours and the program helps foster understanding of Australian systems and processes when it comes to the livestock industry, biosecurity, production systems and the supply chain," Mrs Haines said.
"The students have been working with Agriculture and Rural Operations trainers to learn about pastoral industry work requirements and safety, the handling, treatment, transport and care of livestock and safety awareness when working around horses, cattle, chemicals, machinery, trucks and in remote areas.
"The students are having a great time and are learning a lot, as are the trainers, who are gaining a deeper understanding of the students' home country and its agriculture industries along the way."
