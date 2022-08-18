Katherine Times
Distinguished Katherine healthcare leader Elaine Jaeschke recognised in NT Health Professional of the Year Awards

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
August 18 2022
Elaine Jaeschke has been named the joint winner of a prestigious health award at this year's NT Health Professional of the Year Awards.

A Katherine healthcare worker with a distinguished career has been named the joint winner of a prestigious health award at this year's NT Health Professional of the Year Awards.

