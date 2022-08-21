VIDEO: Athletics carnival engages remote kids

In a bid to engage young Territorians in physical activity, Big Rivers region schools have been taking part in athletics carnivals.
Throughout August, students from remote schools including Ngukurr, Kalkarindji, Barunga and Borroloola engaged in the program.
School of Sport Education Coordinator for the Big Rivers remote schools, Lucas Hayden, said the program's aim was to help develop the capacity of teachers to deliver quality sport and physical literacy in schools.
"We are doing this by visiting schools, partnering with teachers to run sports events like carnivals and demonstrating lessons with the students to assist teachers in this area," Mr Hayden said.
"The kids love the activities - there was lots of running, jumping, shot put, discus and much more.
"We also did community activities like tug-of-war which are great to get the whole community involved.
"Mr Hayden said while the carnivals were fun, the aim was 'to have students participating in something, and giving them the opportunity to develop skills that can be lifelong'.
"Teaching kids the movement fundamentals now is the key to a happy healthy life."
Mr Hayden and the School of Sport Education NT team are set to visit the Big Rivers region again next term.
