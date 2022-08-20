There are few places on this planet where serenity isn't just a word, but an experience that can almost be touched.
When one by one a million stars break through a cool, black Outback sky, and their light - that has travelled from a thousand light years away - mingles with the red glow of dancing embers above a crackling fire, there is no denying - there is magic in this place.
It is here where the tales about the ancient beings that created this land that is now known as Jawoyn country echo as a whisper from the red ochre landcapes, inviting locals and travellers alike to immerse themselves in a land of ancient wisdom, authenticity and serenity.
It is here, on the doorstep of Katherine's Nitmiluk Gorge, where a 13-year-old school student has created an oasis from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
In the middle of a Covid lockdown, Cailyn Usher went to explore her family's property and came across a hill where 17 years earlier her parents had their wedding photos taken.
Overlooking the mysteriousness of the Northern Territory's Outback bushland that reaches as far as the eye can see, the young Katherinite felt the urge to share the magic of her home with the world.
Located 15km from Katherine in the Northern Territory, Cait's Place was born.
"I just thought it would be a fun idea to share what we've got here - the beauty of the land and the serenity," the Year-8 student said.
"People have to see it to believe it - and we want to give them the real bush experience."
And things get real very quickly out at Cait's Place: The majestic glamping tent location is only accessible via buggy or Territory-style by helicopter.
Due to its remoteness, the site, which is set up with two glamping tents, a kitchen and a bathroom, is completely self-sufficient - boasting a rainwater tank, a compostable toilet system and a solar-powered fridge, hot water and lights.
Left by themselves where the wild dingoes howl, a UHF radio connects guests to Caitlyn and her family, including Caitlyn's eleven-year-old brother Tom.
Having inherited the family's business sense, Tom runs 'Bushie's Transport', an on-call pizza delivery service to Cait's Place.
"When Caitlyn suggested the idea of setting up a bush camp for tourists, I thought it was a great idea," proud father Jeffrey Usher said.
"We want to cater for people who haven't been bush before.
"People from the city get to experience what the Territory is all about, they get to see why we love where we live."
It took the family around 18 months to map out the location and set up the entire glamping site, complete with two eco tents, fairy lights in the trees, a bush bath tub overlooking the area, a gravel path to nearby swimming hole and picnic spot 'Dingo Springs' which is set up with a sun umbrella and a solar-powered beer fridge.
"Setting it up was a lot of fun - it beats spending your days inside the house, that's for sure," Mr Usher said.
"We want people to have the best experience possible, that's why the site is really exclusive.
"Nobody else will be there, but everything is catered for from picnic basket to vinyls for the record player. If you don't want to cook, Bushie's Transport will deliver pizza, but we also supply meat to cook on the campfire."
Mr Usher said in future he was also hoping to offer fishing tours for guests at Cait's Place.
"This season is almost over as we'll have to pack everything up for the wet season, but for next year we've already got more plans," Mr Usher said. "We're not good at sitting down for a rest without having new ideas."
Bookings for Cait's Place can be made via the 'Glamping at Cait's Place' Facebook Page, with all money made by the tourism venture being split.
"A portion (of the takings) goes towards our expenses," Caitlyn said. "And some of the money I'm saving for uni to become a lawyer when I grow up."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
