Over the period of four days, fast jet training operations will be conducted from Monday, August 22, as part of Exercise Pitch Black.
Between August 22 and 24, up to 18 fighter aircraft from Australia and the United States will be flying out of RAAF Base Curtin in Derby, WA, including the F-35A Lightning II aircraft. The jets are set to be flying between 8am and 3pm daily with some aircraft returning to RAAF Base Tindal each evening.
The aircraft will be training in the skies above the Kimberley and will be flying at high speeds and as low as 200 feet.
Meanwhile, Northern Territory Police is urging the public to brush up on their knowledge about the rules and regulations around drone usage.
"The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has implemented a number of rules to ensure drones are operated safely," NT Police said in a statement.
Senior Sergeant Dan Whitfield-Jones said Exercise Pitch Black would see an increase in aircraft in the Top End throughout August.
"It is your responsibility to ensure that you do not fly drones in areas where restrictions are in place, heavy penalties may apply if you operate drones illegally," he said.
"There are numerous apps recommended by CASA that provide additional and up to date information in regards to drone regulations and safety."
Airspace restrictions for recreational drones exist for large parts of the NT, especially around populated areas.
"You must not operate your drone anywhere or at any height within a restricted area. These restrictions apply to drones of all sizes and weights, including drones that might be considered small toys."
Rules also include keeping a drone within eyesight, not flying a drone over 120 meters from ground level, not flying over populated areas and always monitoring restricted flight zones.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
