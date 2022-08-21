Opinion: Can we get Albo's plane some wifi?

They must not have wifi on Albo's plane.
How have I come to that conclusion? Well, you all get my emails just fine, so the problem's not on my end.
I assume Albo signed up to my mailing list - I hear he's all about Indigenous voices in parliament these days. As one of 11 of them, surely he wants to hear mine, right?
While he's jetting around the world (on what I am sure are very important geo-political intercultural dialogues that couldn't possibly be done on Zoom) or flying off on long overdue holidays, I'm sure he'd like to be catching up on what Indigenous people have to say, right?
And if he was getting my emails he'd know that the remote Indigenous communities of the NT don't want his virtue signalling and flag games, they want real solutions to the real problems.
In the Senate this week, we've been inquiring into Labor's decision to cancel the Cashless Debit Card system, an optional tool available to Indigenous Australians that is a real solution to a real problem.
Cashless Debit Cards cut domestic abuse, drug addiction, alcoholism and violence.
They let Indigenous families put food on the table and clothes on the backs of Indigenous kids.
I could only conclude that Albo has been missing my emails because there's no wifi on the plane he's always catching.
Because if there was wifi, if he had been getting my emails, or listening to the voices of real Indigenous Australians, he and his government wouldn't be looking for ways to make their lives worse.
They wouldn't be playing political games with the lives of vulnerable Australians. They wouldn't be rushing through a bad decision like this one without proper time for community consultation and in-depth conversation.
If Albo just had some wifi, he would learn that Cashless Debit Cards instil a sense of true responsibility - a responsibility to lead by example and a responsibility to help communities get to a point where they can stand on their own two feet.
Albo and his mates would do whatever they could to help people use these tools to improve the lives of Indigenous people.
He might even use the wifi to book a hire car from Alice to have a look for themselves.
So please, for the sake of so many lives in the Northern Territory and across Australia, can we please get some wifi on Albo's plane so he can read about the REAL solutions to the REAL problems?
