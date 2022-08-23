Students try a trade at RAAF Tindal

To encourage the next generation to pursue a career in construction, more than 200 students got to visit RAAF Base Tindal last week as part of the annual Try A Trade expo.
Hosted by Lendlease, the expo encouraged students from Katherine and the Big Rivers regions to try more than 40 different construction trades, with the aim to attract a pipeline of future workers towards the skills industry needs.
The 2022 Try-A-Trade expo was the largest event held to date, giving senior students the opportunity to speak directly with apprentices, local employers and industry training representatives.
Jerome Johnson, General Manager Building NT at Lendlease said the Try-A-Trade expo was a 'fantastic initiative available to students to try their hand at different trades and roles available in the construction industry'.
"We recognise that we need to invest in the next generation of apprentices and trainees," Mr Johnson said.
"(The expo was) a one-stop-shop for students to learn about their options and find which trade might interest them the most.
"In addition to the expo, we run a Transition to Work Program and have recently launched the Tindal Apprenticeship Program to provide work experience opportunities for both Indigenous and local jobseekers."
The event highlights employment pathways, including the recently launched Tindal Apprenticeship Program which aims to help young people in NT gain work experience over the course of the RAAF Base Tindal Redevelopment Stage 6.
The project will spend $850 million at RAAF Base Tindal of which currently 93 per cent of trade packages have been awarded to NT businesses.
