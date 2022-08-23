Katherine Times
Students try a trade at RAAF Tindal

August 23 2022 - 5:00am
Try-a-Trade Day at RAAF Tindal.

To encourage the next generation to pursue a career in construction, more than 200 students got to visit RAAF Base Tindal last week as part of the annual Try A Trade expo.

