American F-22 Raptors to take to Katherine skies

Raptor aircraft from the United States Air Force (USAF) are flying in Katherine skies this month as part of an air exercise and training activities program between the US and Australia.
The US F-22s arrived at RAAF Base Tindal on Thursday, in preparation for several weeks of the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program training and activities.
This activity is happening at the same time as Exercise Pitch Black, which commenced last Friday.
Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie, Air Commander Australia, said that while the activity was happening at the same time as Pitch Black, it was a separate activity under the United States Force Posture Initiative.
"The F-22 Raptors have arrived in the Northern Territory as part of the EAC Program," AVM Goldie said.
"This program has been in place since 2017, which builds on a broad range of long-standing air exercises and training activities undertaken between Australia and the United States.
"It is the same program that recently saw B-1 Lancer aircraft visit RAAF Base Darwin in June during Exercise Diamond Storm and also B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers visit RAAF Base Amberley recently in July, integrating into Exercises Koolendong and Arnhem Thunder.
"It is testament to how well our two Air Forces assimilate, that these incredible aircraft are able to visit our bases and utilise our infrastructure and support services, so we can all train closely with one another."
AVM Goldie said that he was pleased to welcome the USAF back to the Northern Territory.
"Dry season in the Northern Territory is always a busy time for our Air Force, as you just cannot beat the training opportunities our ranges in the Top End present.
"I welcome the visiting United States personnel and hope they get as much out of working with us as we do with them.
"It is always an exciting opportunity to be able to work with and integrate with such a capable aircraft."
The Enhanced Air Cooperation program aims to deepen advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and US air elements to better enable both air forces to operate together seamlessly.
Noise reduction and environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of all military flying.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
