American F-22 Raptors to take to Katherine skies

August 22 2022 - 5:00am
WATCH: F-35 A Lightning II arriving at RAAF Base Tindal.

Raptor aircraft from the United States Air Force (USAF) are flying in Katherine skies this month as part of an air exercise and training activities program between the US and Australia.

