Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

Film Festival
Leliyn (Edith Falls)
Advertisement
The Northern Territory Travelling Film Festival is screening a selection of NT short films at Leliyn (Edith Falls) on Saturday, August 27, from 7pm. Entry is free.
Book week
Katherine
Celebrate book week at Katherine Public Library with a special Children's Story Time on Wednesday, August 24, from 10am.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song on Thursday, August 25 at Cinema 3. Wine and snacks from 6.30pm, movie starts at 7pm.
Paint your pet
Katherine
Roar Art Design is hosting a Paint your Pet art class at the Rejuvenation Hub on August 27, from 3pm. Book on Roar Art Design's Facebook page.
Prestigious prize
Katherine
The longest running visual art award in the NT, the Katherine Art Prize, is returning for its 47th edition. Contact the Godinymayin for guidelines.
Yin Yoga
Katherine
Advertisement
Start your Sunday with a slow, stretchy yoga class suitable for all ages and experience levels at the Yoga Bubble on Sunday from 8.30am. Contact the Yoga Bubble on Facebook to book. Classes are $10. Beginners welcome.
Grab a bite to eat
Katherine
Katherine's food vans unite for a pop-up festival of food every Thursday and Sunday in August, from 5.30pm at the CBD car park next to the cinema.
Drop in
Katherine
Advertisement
A free Youth Drop In Night is held fortnightly on Fridays from 7pm until 9pm at the Y. The next event is on August 26. Disco, skating, activities, food, transport home provided.
Read more
Katherine
Book lovers and enthusiastic readers are encouraged to join the new Katherine Book Club. The next meeting is at the Library on August 27, from 9.30am until 11.30am.
Retail therapy
Advertisement
Katherine
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Sunday shopping
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors.
What's On
Advertisement
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Let us know. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.