Two Territory riders have crossed the finish line in the world's toughest horse race.
Riding more than 1,000km across the Mongolian steppe over ten days, Katherine mother-of-two Jess Di Pasquale and Darwin event organiser Natalie Bell have finished the gruelling Mongol Derby.
Speaking to the Katherine Times after the race, Mrs Di Pasquale said it would take her 'a little while for the whole experience to really sink in'.
"It is one absolutely epic adventure that most definitely did not go the way we had it planned out," the Charles Darwin University stud overseer said.
"One of my biggest challenges was leaving Natalie (Bell) at HS1."
The Darwin rider was slapped with a penalty early in the race, forcing the Territory duo to separate.
"It played on my mind the entire race," Mrs Di Pasquale said.
"I had so many highlights that were quite promptly masked by lows, but getting to ride with and getting to know the people that I rode with was a pleasure and an honour and we've both made lifelong friends that we will never forget."
Mrs Di Pasquale said while 'everything' was hurting she 'fared really well'.
"I have never felt better," she said. "And in true Jessica style - I got more damaged at the finish party than in the race."
The rider, who was commended for her chivalry for helping a fellow competitor early in the race, said her biggest highlight from the race was that 'the Mongol Derby has a real subtle way of putting you back in your place'.
"It really makes you realise what is important.
"The support from all our friends and family has been overwhelming and humbling, I am still yet to have got through all the shares, likes, comments, etc on the socials.
"It's impossible to thank everyone individually."
The Mongol Derby is a self-guided 1000km adventure race across the incomparable Mongolian steppe - one of the world's last remaining wildernesses and cradle of the largest land empire ever created under Genghis Khan.
Based on the Khan's postal system which could relay messages at speed from the furthest corners of the empire, in 2009 the Mongol Derby rebuilt a network of horse stations to stage one of the most ambitious equine events in the world.
Changing horses every 35km, participants eat and rest with nomadic families along the way, experiencing Mongolia as it would have appeared in the time of the Great Empire.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
