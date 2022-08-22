Death of woman in Katherine still a mystery

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses following the death of a woman in Katherine earlier this month.
In a statement, police said on the morning of August 5 a woman was found on the corner of Giles Street and First Street. She was unconscious and non-responsive and was taken to Katherine Hospital where she died the following day.
The Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and police are seeking to identify the woman's movements prior to being found.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
