German Luftwaffe Eurofighters to train in NT skies

Updated August 23 2022 - 1:28am, first published August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH: For the first time, the German Air Force, known as the Luftwaffe, is participating in the international Pitch Black warfare exercise in north Australian skies. Travelling to Australia as part of the Rapid Pacific deployment, the Luftwaffe arrived in the Northern Territory earlier this month with more than 200 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, three A330 multi-role tanker transports and an A400M transport aircraft. Video: Bundeswehr / Luftwaffe via German Embassy AUS Twitter

For the first time, the German Air Force, known as the Luftwaffe, is participating in the multi-national Pitch Black warfare exercise in north Australian skies.

