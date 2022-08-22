Opinion: Don't be fooled by cotton

Cotton is controversial in our region.
It's all about the money and to hell with the lifestyle we Territorians enjoy.
Plans for large scale cotton is gaining momentum.
Tipperary, Douglas Daly, Katherine, Edith Farms, Adelaide River Valley, Roper Valley, Stuart Plateau and the Barkly Tablelands are all in the mix.
Land clearing, dams, flood plain harvesting, extensive nitrogen added to poor soils, and aerial spraying are all part of growing cotton in the Top End.
Don't be fooled by job opportunities and regional development.
Any economic benefits will be at the expense of our tourism and fishing industries.
If the cotton industry think they can roll into our region and bulldoze us all into submission, we'll just have to stand up, speak out and tell 'em they're dreamin'.
Lori Martin, Katherine
