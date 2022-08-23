Katherine Times
Moline a classic since 1983

August 23 2022 - 9:00pm
Best dressed team: Team Zumba.

Located 45kms from Pine Creek along the Jabiru highway, the Moline Classic has been played since 1983, making it one of the Territory's longest running sporting events.

