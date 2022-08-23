Moline a classic since 1983

Located 45kms from Pine Creek along the Jabiru highway, the Moline Classic has been played since 1983, making it one of the Territory's longest running sporting events.
The annual golf tournament was held again this year in early August.
The Saturday stroke play competition attracted around 65 keen golfers who braved the cooler weather to tee off after the daily flag raising ceremony.
After a tough day of golf, the Men's Championship went to Pine Creek local Bunny Fountain, who was very surprised to receive his third Green Jacket in 20 years.
"Not bad for a part-time hack," Mr Fountain said.
The Ladies' Pink Jacket went to Carol Tovey, who played the game of her life to take out the title.
This year's theme for the six-person Ambrose competition was 'Let's get physical'.
Eleven teams dressed up in their best physical outfits and teed off to the 8.15am shotgun start.
Team 'Zumba' scooped the pool by winning both the golf and the 'Best dressed' title.
Local Pine Creek team the 'Workout Warriors' placed a very admirable third.
Next year will see the fortieth anniversary of the Moline Classic and planning is already well underway to celebrate the occasion.
