Opinion: Staff farewelled, sacred place vandalised, vouchers a hit

At Katherine Town Council we are farewelling long-time employee, Christine Lowe, who has been Council for 20 years and is retiring.
She has been an icon at our Waste Management Facility for so long and will be sorely missed by the public and Council.
We wish Christine all the best in her future endeavours.
Covid-19 is still very much present in Katherine.
Please be aware of close contacts in public places. Use sanitiser wherever possible and a mask if you can wear one.
It was very sad to see a lot of graffiti in town recently.
There are a number of places that have been hit.
The Cenotaph was also vandalised with a sort of glue. The ropes on the flag poles were also cut.
This is a sacred place for all of our war heroes and a place of remembrance. It took our depot crew quite some time to clean it up, particularly to have it ready for Veterans Day.
If anyone sees anything please report it as our staff have so much other work to do and this just puts an extra workload onto them.
The My Katherine discount voucher scheme round four has finished.
From April to July, $121,010 worth of vouchers were redeemed, with the total, including rest of the purchase, just under $1million.
One person used a $20 voucher for their $9,775 transaction.
The most transactions were made at Town & Country Butchers with 1,702 vouchers used, then Mustang Grocery, the Indian grocery, with 1,352 vouchers used, and then Rod & Rifle with 1,171 vouchers used.
It was a very successful discount scheme and the business community that were a part of the scheme were very happy with it.
