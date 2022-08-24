Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Travelling Film Festival to showcase NT films for free under the stars at Leliyn (Edith Falls)

August 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Trailer for NT film UTOPIA GENERATIONS.

Celebrating and showcasing short film, television and video productions from across the Northern Territory, the NT Travelling Film Festival (NTTFF) captures the stories, culture and landscape of the iconic region and the people that call it home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.