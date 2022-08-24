Celebrating and showcasing short film, television and video productions from across the Northern Territory, the NT Travelling Film Festival (NTTFF) captures the stories, culture and landscape of the iconic region and the people that call it home.
In 2022, the Film Festival is on the road from August through until October, with outdoor cinemas popping up under the stars amongst popular tourist hot spots, iconic landscapes, at tourism events and in remote Indigenous communities.
Creating cinematic experiences for regional and remote audiences, the NTTFF aims to enhance the diverse cultural experiences of Territory communities by providing unique and alternative film experiences to mainstream cinema in regional and remote NT, while showcasing local culture, storytelling and art to mainstream audiences.
The next NTFF screening is set to take place with the spectacular Leliyn (Edith Falls) as backdrop this Saturday, August 27, from 7.30pm.
Entry is free.
Showcased films include Ngumpin Kartiya: Untold story of the Gurindji people and the Wave Hill Walk-Off.
The Gurindji story, immortalised in the Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody classic From Little Things Big Things Grow, is known by many Australians - but often only vaguely.
This film sheds light on the pivotal historical events that led to Aboriginal Land Rights and forever changed the nation and the plight of Indigenous people to reclaim their land.
It does so by revisiting the Gurindji community all these years later to hear from the descendants of Vincent Lingiari and those who took a brave stand against power and privilege some 54 years ago.
Also screened will be The Family and the Zombie, a film that is alternating between contemporary time in which Karrabing members struggle to maintain their physical, ethical and ceremonial connections to their remote ancestral lands and a future populated by ancestral beings living in the aftermath of toxic capitalism and white zombies.
Mixing comedy, tragedy and realism the film wants viewers to reflect on the practices of the present and their impact on worlds to come.
