Video: Greatest engineering feat in Australia celebrated with new Aus Post stamp

More than 130 dignitaries, historians and guests gathered in the red dust underneath an old Oppenheimer pole more than 600km south of Darwin earlier this week to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Australia's greatest engineering feat - the construction of the Overland Telegraph line through the heart of the continent.
On 22 August 1872, after years of planning and months of arduous construction through the arid centre of the continent and the wet, mosquito-infested terrain of the Top End, the Overland Telegraph line between Adelaide and Darwin was finally completed.
The new connection transformed the speed and breadth of communications across the country.
Within two months of opening, it connected to the rest of the world via an undersea cable from Darwin to Java.
Recognising the tenacity and toil; tears, triumph and tragedy that ran along the wire and the strength and commitment of those who worked so hard, in adverse and extreme conditions to connect our country to the rest of the world, Australia Post has released a new stamp.
Australia Post Manager, Philatelic Michael Zsolt, said he was proud to recognise with a new stamp 'such an important engineering feat, which transformed the way Australians were able to communicate'.
"It enabled communication within the country, and soon after with the rest of the world via Adelaide and Darwin, within minutes instead of weeks," he said.
Eleven manned repeater stations constructed along a virtually unexplored route received and sent messages in Morse code, with banks of chemical batteries at each station providing the electrical power.
The new $1.10 stamp shows a telegraph key which was used to send electrical messages through the wire by Morse code.
These codes had to be received at each station, carefully written down, then sent in Morse code to the next station.
The map on the stamp depicts the route followed by the Overland Telegraph.
The Morse code at the bottom of the stamp spells out "Overland Telegraph".
The stamps and associated collectables are available at participating Post Offices.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
