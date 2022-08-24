AFL Rising Star 2022 contenders

AFL Rising Star 2022 contenders

The AFL Rising Star Award is presented to young players deemed the best of the season. This award is for players under 21 years old before the start of the season. They must have played fewer than ten games. The Ron Evans Medal, named after the former chairman of the AFL Commission, was awarded for the first time to Nathan Buckley in 1993.

In each round, a panel of experts nominates one player. A player can only be nominated for that season. At the end of each season, all stats are added up, and the winner is determined. Continue reading to know who might be the next AFL Rising Star.

These are the top contenders for 2022

Nick Daicos was nominated in Round 3. He plays for Collingwood and is the son of Peter Daicos, a legendary Collingwood player. His play in the midfield position has been strong this year.



Nick is the number one contender, but Jason Horne-Francis plays for North Melbourne. Last year, he was the number one draft pick and kicked two goals against the Sydney Swans with 16 disposals. He is expected to reach extraordinary heights in his AFL career.

Josh Rachele is a member of the Adelaide Crows. He is also a favorite for the Rising Star Award. He kicked five goals against Fremantle in his first round, but Fremantle won by one point. The Adelaide Crows were impressed by his debut and will no doubt nominate him for the AFL Rising Star nominations this year.

Next up is Jake Bowey, who was nominated for Round 2. He is a Melbourne Football Club player and has enjoyed an impressive run. He was nominated for Rising Star and was part of the Premiership team in 2021. He is a reliable half-back player that you should be looking out for.

Nic Martin, Essendon's Rising Star nominee in Round 1, was recognised for his outstanding debut against Geelong Cats. Although he did not win the match, he had 27 disposals and kicked five goals.

Hawthorn picked up Josh Ward last year as draft pick number 7. This seems to have paid off. Hawthorn's crushing win by 64 points was solidified by Ward's goal in Round 2 against Port Adelaide. He was voted one of the top players on the ground, and he is now a serious contender to be nominated for the AFL Rising Star award if he continues his outstanding performance.

Jai Newcombe, another Hawthorn player, is a serious contender to be an AFL Rising Star nominee. He impressed the Hawks with his impressive debut last season, which was a testament to the fact that the team quickly picked him up. With 14, he broke the record for most tackles in a debut game. He will have a bright future with Hawthorn.

These players, and many more, are serious contenders for this award. However, it remains to be seen if they can keep their passion for the game.