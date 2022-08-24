With only one day to go until the start of the annual Variety NT Bash, participants in this year's charity event are gearing up for their ten-day journey across the Northern Territory.
Celebrating its 30th year, the 2022 Bash begins this Friday in MacDonnell, Alice and will end at Mindil Beach on September 3.
Bash participants have been preparing their cars and raising funds all year for the event, with donations set to go to local programs, grants, scholarships and experiences in support of Territory children who live with a disability or illness.
The Bash, which is not a race or a rally, but 'the opportunity to do the oddest things in the oddest places', is well known as a chance to 'drive old cars to magic places' while raising money to make the lives better for children in the NT.
Variety Australia General Manager David Small said the Bash was also 'a great way to experience the outback while making new friends'.
"You've (also) got the security of knowing you have a full support group including mechanics and first aid crews," he said.
Among the group of Bashers is Katherine's Cow Car, driven by Bernie Fernandez, Annalisa Bowden, Janet Schultz and Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, who will be taking on the journey across the NT - including pitstops at the Devils Marbles, in Tennant Creek, Daly River, Mataranka Hot Springs, Katherine, Nitmiluk National Park and Mindil Beach.
"We are all looking forward to it, it is going to be a hoot," Mrs Hersey said.
The first Variety Bash was held in 1985 following an idea by Dick Smith, in which he invited his mates 'for a drive in the bush' and raised $250,000 for Variety - the Children's Charity, to empower Aussie children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability to unleash their full potential.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
