The Territory's seasonal fire potential has been highlighted and explained at a conference interstate.
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook Spring 2022 Press Conference was held at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
The event was to give a seasonal outlook on fire risks from a national perspective, with fire agency chiefs and commissioners from each state and territories presenting their outlook for their jurisdiction
With much of Australia having experienced above average winter rainfall, these conditions are set to continue throughout Spring, but the regions seeing above average rainfall can lead to increased grass vegetation growth.
This can subsequently see an increase in grassfire risk during short periods of warmer and drier conditions within the season.
NTFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said the Katherine region was experiencing a very dry curing.
"We haven't had normal rainfall like past wet seasons," Mr Fischer said.
"There's no soil moisture right across the Katherine region.
"There is some really good grass growth, particularly on the urban fringes surrounding Katherine, but there's been some really good early mitigation burning that's been done.
"They've been doing that in real critical areas to try and reduce fire risks, if fires were to start and impact the community.
"While we are seeing this dry period and no forecast rain for up to six to eight weeks in Katherine, unlike our counterpart in Darwin, we're still predicting normal bushfire potential.
"Fire are a regular occurrence in the top end with its tropical climate.
"Fifty per cent of the Top End burns every year, so it is normal to see fire."
The fire danger rating scale has also had a revamp with only four levels which will be the same all around the country.
The new nationally consistent rating scale will see: Green for moderate, yellow for high, orange for extreme and red for catastrophic.
In late February three new additional appliances joined the NT firefighting fleet, providing increased capability for the upcoming bushfire season.
"The ISUZU FTS 4x4 crew cab tankers are modern, fit-for-purpose appliances that complement our existing fleet and provide our firefighters exceptional capability", Assistant Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said.
"The new vehicles have arrived as we approach the Top End Bushfire Season.
"The vehicles will be allocated to Howard Springs Volunteer Fire Brigade, Koolpinyah Volunteer Fire Brigade and Katherine Fire Station."
The three new tankers originated in New Zealand, before being shipped to Adelaide.
Members from the NTFRS Capability Development Command travelled to South Australia in October last year for final checks and handover.
"These vehicles are the first of their kind for our firefighters, and they provide a variety of enhanced capabilities, necessitating induction and training in the use of the rear pump panel and crew deck pump," Mr Fisher said.
The trucks hold 3000 litres of water with two electric hose reels mounted to the rear of the appliance and a number of improved crew safety systems.
"This is part of the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services program to modernise its fleet with state of the art appliances, designed for the current and future needs and incorporating the latest technology."
