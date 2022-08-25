Roper River champions awarded for neem tree work

A pastoral landcare group hoping to rid the Top End of the highly invasive neem tree was named the 2022 Australian Community Media Landcare Community Group Award winner.
Working to improve land and natural resource management across the Roper River catchment, the group is made up primarily of land owners, land managers, and residents committed to monitoring, maintaining and improving the Roper River catchment and its natural values.
Roper River Landcare Group has been especially committed to controlling the neem tree, a highly invasive tree forming monocultures along the Roper River as well as the Katherine and Victoria Rivers.
Despite a critical shortage of labour and resources, RRLG Secretary Doris Baylis said the group was currently tackling neem trees around the Mataranka township with the aim of declaring it 'Neem Free 2023'.
"This is a long-term project that aims to provide awareness and ongoing education to the general population," she said.
"Word of mouth is a powerful tool and it is often a simple conversation that keeps the momentum going.
"There has been a huge ripple effect with people from Katherine, Darwin and Kununurra becoming aware of their surroundings ..."
Australian Community Media, the publisher of this masthead, sponsored the award with ACM chief marketing officer Paul Tyrrell noting it was an honour to put a spotlight on those actively making a difference for their communities.
"We congratulate the Roper River Landcare Group and thank them for their efforts at a time when landcare has never been more important to restore and protect the deteriorating health of the environment," Mr Tyrrell said.
