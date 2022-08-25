One of Australia's leading law firms have been busy establishing their presence in Katherine in a bid to increase legal access in the region.
Maurice Blackburn is the nation's largest plaintiff law firms and first started representing Territorians in 2015 when the firm opened an office in Darwin.
The firm have been involved in a number of high profile cases in the Northern Territory already including legal proceedings against Woolworths for a proposed Dan Murphy's store in Darwin and a class action settlement for young people mistreated in the Northern Territory's youth detention facilities.
Since July 2021, Maurice Blackburn have sought to build its presence in the Katherine region by opening up a visiting office in town.
The firm believed that the region was under serviced when it came to private legal practitioners.
Visiting Lawyer at the Katherine office Leia Mihailidis said the heavy load on the region's current community legal services meant that there were legal needs that weren't being met.
"There's amazing community legal services there that exist and that currently service Katherine and they're very much a part of the community," Ms Mihailidis said.
"But, they do have a heavy burden they have to service a lot of people for a range of different things, both criminal and civil," she said
"We essentially thought that there was a gap for access to justice for people in that region because we know that there are just significant unmet legal needs across that geographical area."
Ms Mihailidis said Katherine's drawcard for the firm was its sense of community spirit.
"My partner's a GP and he's been working there [Katherine] since the beginning of this year he always spoke about that sense of community that you just don't get in those bigger cities."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
