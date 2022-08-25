From voluntary administration to profitable club, store and new bistro

A new bistro has opened in the small community of Beswick, offering a family-friendly dining area, seating 80 people inside and a further 170 people outside.
The bistro is an extension of the existing Beswick Club, now refurbished and located on the site of the former store.
Celebrating the opening of the Beswick Bistro last week, Chair of the Wuduluk Progress Aboriginal Corporation, Peter Lindsay, said it had always been a dream to renovate the old store and 'create a place for families to enjoy'.
"I couldn't wait to show everybody," Mr Lindsay said. "It's something that will last a long time. We're all proud of it."
The opening included a barbeque and jumping castles, a bunggal (traditional dance ceremony) and a ribbon-cutting by traditional owners Rayleen Bulumbara and 'Tango' Frankie Lane.
In a speech on the day Mr Lindsay outlined in Kriol Beswick store's journey from voluntary administration to working with Outback Stores and making a profit.
He also thanked the current store managers Ross and Sandra McDermott for their role in reaching the profit target needed to build the bistro.
"We saw changes straight away, with fresh produce and grocery shelves full," he said.
"The store was making a profit, paying the bills, paying the local staff and banking some money."
Outback Stores started providing retail services to Beswick in 2008, when the store was recording losses.
The past 14 years saw the store rise out of administration and build up its financial position to allow for annual distributions to the community, as well as $850,000 for the construction of the Beswick Bistro.
The adjacent Beswick Club has been in operation since 2012, providing a locally-owned licensed venue for the community.
Daniel Leighton, Remote Sergeant Officer in Charge of Maranboy Police Station, said the venue would reduce the number of people 'needing to travel for alcohol'.
"(This) can lead to drink driving, and risks everyone on the road," the OIC said.
"It also employs people, locally. I think it works really well, and Ross and Sandra do a great job."
The new hours of operation for the Beswick Club and Bistro are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, between 4:30pm and 7:30pm.
The club serves low-alcohol beer only and serves takeaway food from Tuesday to Saturday.
