Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Kids dream with eyes open

August 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: A Tik Tok mother's tricks to survive book week.
Kids dream with eyes open

Following this year's Book Week theme 'Dreaming with eyes open', reading events kicked off at Katherine Public Library on Saturday last week with a book warrior scavenger hunt.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.