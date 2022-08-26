Kids dream with eyes open

Following this year's Book Week theme 'Dreaming with eyes open', reading events kicked off at Katherine Public Library on Saturday last week with a book warrior scavenger hunt.
Young participants were given clues to find hidden symbols around town.
The clues led them around town via the Man on the Horse and local businesses, where the young bookworms stopped to read a page or two of their favourite library books, demonstrating how portable reading is.
